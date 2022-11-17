Lecturer (Level B) / Senior Lecturer (Level C) in Psychology (First Peoples)
- Parklands Dr, Labrador QLD 4215, Australia
- Full-time
- Appointment Type: Continuing
- Employment Type: Full Time
- Department ID: School of Applied Psychology - PSY
- Primary Location (Campus): Mt Gravatt Campus
Company Description
Griffith University is a progressive, values-led university dedicated to learning, leadership, and innovation. This is your chance to help us achieve our vision to transform lives and add to human knowledge and understanding in a way that creates a future that benefits all.
Since opening in 1975, Griffith has grown from one campus and 451 students to become a comprehensive, multi-campus institution, with 50,000 students and more than 200,000 graduates.
The School of Applied Psychology currently has 51 academic staff and a number of research fellows across three campuses (Mount Gravatt, Gold Coast and South Bank), whose teaching and research interests span counselling, suicidology, health services management, and psychology areas encompassing clinical, social, developmental, cognitive, forensic, health, organisational, and experimental domains.
Further information about the School and the wider Health Group at Griffith can be found at http://www.griffith.edu.au/griffith-health
Job Description
About the Opportunity
The Lecturer / Senior Lecturer, Psychology will commence with a Teaching and Research profile and will contribute to teaching, research, and scholarship excellence and engagement activities in the discipline of Psychology.
Key responsibilities of this position include:
- Fostering excellent student experiences, including through the delivery of innovative and effective teaching and learning.
- Undertaking research that has measurable impact and the potential to attract and generate competitive research funding
- Developing meaningful and impactful partnerships with external stakeholders and the broader community to promote educational and research activities, enhance the student experience, and contribute to the reputation of the School
This is a full time, continuing position. The role can be based at either the Griffith University Mount Gravatt or Gold Coast campuses; however, the successful candidate will be expected to do some teaching and/or other work as directed at other Griffith University campuses. It is expected that the successful candidate will be available to attend campus in person as a normal requirement of the role.
Salary Range
The base salary for Lecturer (Level B) is in the range $100,137 - $118,916 per annum, plus 17% employer superannuation. The total package is in the range $117,160 - $139,132 per annum.
The base salary for Senior Lecturer (Level C) is in the range $122,668 - $141,447 per annum, plus 17% employer superannuation. The total package is in the range $143,521 - $165,492.
Qualifications
About You
To be considered for this position, you will meet the below criteria:
- Possession of a doctoral qualification in Psychology (Level B or C) or significant progress towards a doctoral qualification (Level B)
- Registration as a psychologist in Australia (AHPRA) with an area of practice endorsement in clinical, health, educational and developmental, or neuropsychology will be highly regarded
- Qualification to provide supervision as per the requirements of the Psychology Board of Australia will be highly regarded
In addition to the above, you will demonstrate:
- Expertise in the discipline of psychology. The capacity to teach in one or more areas of cultural psychology, developmental psychology, psychological assessment, and postgraduate clinical or professional psychology will be highly regarded.
- A track record and developing/established international reputation in research that has measurable impact on policy and/or practice, has the potential or demonstrated capacity to attract national competitive research and/or other funding, and can contribute to an area of strength in the School
- A track record of successful supervision of Honours and/or PhD students
- Excellent leadership and interpersonal skills and a readiness to contribute to the School and the University
The filling of this position is intended to constitute a special/equal opportunity measure under section 8 (1) of the Racial Discrimination Act 1975 (Cth), and s 105 of the Anti-Discrimination Act 1991 (Qld). The position is therefore only open to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicants:
- of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent; and
- who identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander; and
- who are accepted by their community as being Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander.
Additional Information
Why Join Griffith?
We offer:
- Flexible working options and genuine work-life balance
- Salary packaging options and corporate health discounts
- Generous leave entitlements including paid parental leave and leave loading
- Support with future learning opportunities through our educational staff assistance scheme
Griffith University values diversity, inclusion and flexibility and we encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, and people of all backgrounds to apply. For more information please visit our Equity, Diversity and Inclusion page.
Griffith's strategic goals are to also increase the proportion of women in senior academic and administrative roles and in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine (STEMM).
How to Apply
Please submit your application online and ensure your application includes the following:
- A cover letter outlining your suitability for the role (please refer to the About You criteria and the position description: PD_Psychology)
- Current curriculum vitae/resume including full contact details
In addition to the above, applicants are required to provide evidence to confirm that they are an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander person. Acceptable evidence includes:
- A Confirmation of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander descent form executed by an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander organisation with a common seal.
Further Information
For further information about this role, please contact Professor David Neumann, Head of School of Applied Psychology on +61 7 5678 8307 and/or [email protected]
For application queries, please contact Max Sheehan, Talent Acquisition Partner, on [email protected]
Closing date: Saturday 31 December 2022 at 5:00pm AEST. All applications must be submitted online.