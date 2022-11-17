Lecturer (Level B) / Senior Lecturer (Level C) in Psychology (First Peoples)

Griffith University is a progressive, values-led university dedicated to learning, leadership, and innovation. This is your chance to help us achieve our vision to transform lives and add to human knowledge and understanding in a way that creates a future that benefits all.

Since opening in 1975, Griffith has grown from one campus and 451 students to become a comprehensive, multi-campus institution, with 50,000 students and more than 200,000 graduates.

The School of Applied Psychology currently has 51 academic staff and a number of research fellows across three campuses (Mount Gravatt, Gold Coast and South Bank), whose teaching and research interests span counselling, suicidology, health services management, and psychology areas encompassing clinical, social, developmental, cognitive, forensic, health, organisational, and experimental domains.

Further information about the School and the wider Health Group at Griffith can be found at http://www.griffith.edu.au/griffith-health